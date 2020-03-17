CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Vs. Mattel Inc. (MAT): Those Ticking Clocks

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) shares are -48.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.54% or -$0.53 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.61% and -51.14% over the month.

On April 29, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the CX stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Loop Capital had Initiated the stock as a Hold on December 19, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.29. The forecasts give the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock a price target range of $6.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.19% or 43.24%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -300.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.32, up 4.30% from $0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), on the other hand, is trading around $7.86 with a market cap of $3.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Mattel Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 181,993 shares. Insider sales totaled 74,168 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with 17.30% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 345.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mattel Inc. having a total of 426 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 51.51 million shares worth more than $697.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 14.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $559.05 million and represent 11.89% of shares outstanding.