Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is -45.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHNG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.87% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.41% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 47.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.93, the stock is -35.77% and -41.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.2 million and changing -17.31% at the moment leaves the stock -36.39% off its SMA200. CHNG registered a 6-month gain of -34.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.05.

The stock witnessed a -44.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.12%, and is -24.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.08% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $3.30B in sales. and $3.30B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.91 and Fwd P/E is 6.18. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.00% and -49.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Change Healthcare Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $837.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.50% this year.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), with 540.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 122.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.92M, and float is at 109.75M with Short Float at 32.79%. Institutions hold 122.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 million shares valued at $977.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.54% of the CHNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Hellman & Friedman LLC with 15.13 million shares valued at $248.0 million to account for 12.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 10.7 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $175.32 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $83.2 million.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.