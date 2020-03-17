Check out this: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is on the verge of a huge rally

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -29.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $11.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $6.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.39% off the consensus price target high of $9.35 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.87% lower than the price target low of $4.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.48, the stock is -36.02% and -37.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.5 million and changing -8.21% at the moment leaves the stock -29.87% off its SMA200. DB registered -38.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.81.

The stock witnessed a -50.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.61%, and is -17.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.97% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 89958 employees, a market worth around $13.80B and $29.29B in sales. and $29.29B in sales Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.48% and -50.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is a “Underweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 9 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 95.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -75.40% in year-over-year returns.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), with 291.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.12% while institutional investors hold 0.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.52B, and float is at 1.84B with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with over 64.86 million shares valued at $504.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.14% of the DB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 63.02 million shares valued at $490.29 million to account for 3.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Feinberg Stephen which holds 62.03 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $482.63 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 1.58% of the shares totaling 32.72 million with a market value of $254.59 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -44.69% down over the past 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -17.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.89% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 56.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.57.