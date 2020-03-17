Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Vs. Fastenal Company (FAST): Which Is Riskier?

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares are -42.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.71% or -$0.8 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.42% down YTD and -39.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.38% and -38.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 06, 2019, Stifel recommended the CLDR stock is a Hold, while earlier, JMP Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Outperform on September 05, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $6.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.87. The forecasts give the Cloudera Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.76% or 25.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 233.30% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 9.80% from -$0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 15,377,156 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,392,806. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 181,766 and 462,552 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURTHY ARUN, a Chief Product Officer at the company, sold 171,364 shares worth $1.95 million at $11.39 per share on Jan 14. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 6,231 CLDR shares valued at $68160.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $10.94 per share. Reasoner Scott (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,231 shares at $11.49 per share on Dec 30 for a total of $71597.0 while BEARDEN ROBERT G, (Director) sold 196,044 shares on Dec 27 for $2.32 million with each share fetching $11.82.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), on the other hand, is trading around $31.72 with a market cap of $19.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $842.7 million, significantly higher than the $674.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $596.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Fastenal Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 306,562 shares. Insider sales totaled 294,120 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.9M shares after the latest sales, with 2.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 572.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastenal Company having a total of 1,132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.42 million shares worth more than $2.56 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 43.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.