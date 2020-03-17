Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) And Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Among Headliners

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) shares are -54.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -24.66% or -$16.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.45% and -59.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 27, 2019, Argus recommended the DRI stock is a Hold, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 28, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DRI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $117.58. The forecasts give the Darden Restaurants Inc. stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.85% or 31.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.70% in the current quarter to $1.88, up from the $1.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.14, up 5.30% from $5.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 342,894 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 239,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,422 and 791 in purchases and sales respectively.

SONSTEBY CHARLES M, a Director at the company, bought 1,500 shares worth $163110.0 at $108.74 per share on Dec 31. The SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr had earlier sold another 791 DRI shares valued at $89633.0 on Jan 16. The shares were sold at $113.32 per share. MENSAH NANA (Director) sold 1,103 shares at $112.62 per share on Oct 25 for a total of $124223.0 while Milanes Douglas J., (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) sold 1,600 shares on Sep 25 for $190480.0 with each share fetching $119.05.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), on the other hand, is trading around $71.57 with a market cap of $37.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $95.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Baxter International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,572 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 582.03k shares after the latest sales, with -0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 509.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baxter International Inc. having a total of 1,539 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 40.8 million shares worth more than $3.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 39.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.29 billion and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.