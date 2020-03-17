Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Vs. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Those Ticking Clocks

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are -82.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -45.74% or -$6.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -82.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -69.06% and -84.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 11, 2019, William Blair recommended the PLAY stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Hold on September 19, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $7.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 83.89.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.83, up 6.80% from $2.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 156,054 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 77,350. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,200 and 8,200 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gleason John P, a SVP & CMO at the company, sold 200 shares worth $8232.0 at $41.16 per share on Dec 23. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 8,000 PLAY shares valued at $376000.0 on Jan 17. The shares were sold at $47.00 per share. Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 7,500 shares at $38.84 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $291272.0 while Gleason John P, (SVP & CMO) sold 11,000 shares on Dec 13 for $444613.0 with each share fetching $40.42.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), on the other hand, is trading around $18.99 with a market cap of $2.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Toll Brothers Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 222,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 101,196 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.83M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.30% with a share float percentage of 119.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toll Brothers Inc. having a total of 538 institutions that hold shares in the company.