Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Vs. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Those Ticking Clocks

By Richard Addington

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are -82.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -45.74% or -$6.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -82.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -69.06% and -84.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 11, 2019, William Blair recommended the PLAY stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Hold on September 19, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $7.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 83.89.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.83, up 6.80% from $2.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 156,054 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 77,350. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,200 and 8,200 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gleason John P, a SVP & CMO at the company, sold 200 shares worth $8232.0 at $41.16 per share on Dec 23. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 8,000 PLAY shares valued at $376000.0 on Jan 17. The shares were sold at $47.00 per share. Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 7,500 shares at $38.84 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $291272.0 while Gleason John P, (SVP & CMO) sold 11,000 shares on Dec 13 for $444613.0 with each share fetching $40.42.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), on the other hand, is trading around $18.99 with a market cap of $2.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Toll Brothers Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 222,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 101,196 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.83M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.30% with a share float percentage of 119.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toll Brothers Inc. having a total of 538 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Markets

Summarizing The Case For Internap Corporation (INAP), ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

Andrew Francis - 0
Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares are -87.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -58.57% or -$0.2 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Markets

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares are -8.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.75% or -$1.79 lower in the latest...
Read more
Markets

Check out this: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is on the verge of a huge rally

Winifred Gerald - 0
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -29.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high...
Read more

Read More

Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Getting More Institutional Investors?

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is -63.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.36 and a...
Read more

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) is 14.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.28 and a high...
Read more

It makes sense to watch Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) And Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares are -81.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -62.80% or -$3.14 lower in the...
Read more

Recent

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) turns bearish with loss of -4.13 points

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) is -45.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.82 and a...
Read more

Why has Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) gained 3.22 in last trading?

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is -13.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.15 and a high of...
Read more

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -14.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.04% or -$17.01 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us