Discovery Inc. (DISCK) And Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Saying Scary Stuff?

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares are -38.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.21% or -$2.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.15% and -34.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $18.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.10% in the current quarter to $0.84, down from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.65, up 4.80% from $3.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.97 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,478,981 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,989,417. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,272,947 and 2,809,002 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.23 with a market cap of $109.72M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 95.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 3,219,366 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,248,267 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.28M shares after the latest sales, with -407.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.70% with a share float percentage of 361.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 80.26 million shares worth more than $103.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, GMT Capital Corp held 21.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the investment firm holding over 41.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.99 million and represent 11.19% of shares outstanding.