Dissecting AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) top performing stock: Get the Stats

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is -16.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.66 and a high of $97.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $85.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.1% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.93% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.58% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.27, the stock is -16.64% and -16.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.2 million and changing -13.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.00% off its SMA200. ABBV registered -8.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.99.

The stock witnessed a -22.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.30%, and is -12.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.63% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $118.80B and $33.27B in sales. and $33.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.06 and Fwd P/E is 7.07. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.53% and -24.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Analyst Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.24 with sales reaching $8.32B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Top Institutional Holders

2,764 institutions hold shares in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 77.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.60B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 5.25%. Institutions hold 77.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 122.57 million shares valued at $10.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the ABBV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 98.59 million shares valued at $8.73 billion to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 86.6 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $7.67 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 68.82 million with a market value of $6.09 billion.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAPP EDWARD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAPP EDWARD J bought 2,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $87.87 per share for a total of $252617.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2875.0 shares.

AbbVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 15,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $75.02 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ABBV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Schumacher Laura J (Vice Chairman) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $70.42 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 164,838 shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 4.39% up over the past 12 months. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is -14.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.88% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 74.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.34.