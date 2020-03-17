Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR), Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares are -79.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.82% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -76.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.25% and -69.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 06, 2018, Stephens recommended the DNR stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on December 20, 2018. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the DNR stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.13. The forecasts give the Denbury Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.5% or -16.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to $0.07, down from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.26, down -11.60% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,857,517 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 646,055. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 2,531 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kendall Christian S, a President and CEO at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $124900.0 at $1.25 per share on Jun 26. The Director had earlier sold another 20,000 DNR shares valued at $21800.0 on Aug 28. The shares were sold at $1.09 per share.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), on the other hand, is trading around $2.90 with a market cap of $841.44M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Ovintiv Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 60 times and accounting for 635,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 254,403 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 44.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.09M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.20% with a share float percentage of 257.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovintiv Inc. having a total of 596 institutions that hold shares in the company.