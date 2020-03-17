Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares are -39.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +48.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.96% down YTD and -28.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.13% and -10.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DSS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.25. The forecasts give the Document Security Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $1.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.6% or 85.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 29,481,649 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,572,140 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, a Director at the company, bought 2,000,000 shares worth $1000000.0 at $0.50 per share on Jun 10. The Director had earlier bought another 6,000,000 DSS shares valued at $1.82 million on Nov 01. The shares were bought at $0.30 per share. SANDERS JOSEPH L. (Director) bought 1,181 shares at $0.48 per share on Jun 06 for a total of $562.0 while SANDERS JOSEPH L., (Director) bought 3,181 shares on May 20 for $3340.0 with each share fetching $1.05.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), on the other hand, is trading around $72.31 with a market cap of $14.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DOCU’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -25.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $232.5 million. This represented a 6.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $249.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.26 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.79 billion from $1.76 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $456.08 million while total current assets were at $869.39 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $70.19 million, significantly higher than the $41.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $28.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at DocuSign Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 178,779 shares. Insider sales totaled 981,984 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.35M shares after the latest sales, with -9.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.00% with a share float percentage of 165.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocuSign Inc. having a total of 585 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.46 million shares worth more than $1.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $929.34 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.