Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) shares are -59.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.98% or -$0.82 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.17% down YTD and -57.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.86% and -59.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2017, Argus recommended the GCI stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on July 06, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $2.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.50. The forecasts give the Gannett Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.11% or 71.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 225.90% in the current quarter to -$0.16, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.01, up 105.90% from $0.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,884,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 201,608. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 725,344 and 201,608 in purchases and sales respectively.

WALL BARBARA W., a Director at the company, bought 26,000 shares worth $100880.0 at $3.88 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 GCI shares valued at $165000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $3.30 per share. Tarica Laurence (Director) bought 40,000 shares at $3.85 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $154000.0 while Reed Michael, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 05 for $382000.0 with each share fetching $3.82.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), on the other hand, is trading around $4.25 with a market cap of $1.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$9.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QTT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -54.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $258.88 million. This represented a -29.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $200.63 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $445.03 million from $467.24 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $227.4 million while total current assets were at $406.78 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qutoutiao Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.58 million shares worth more than $12.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.31 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.