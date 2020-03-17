Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN), BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares are -42.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.44% or -$0.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.26% and -43.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2019, Citigroup recommended the KDMN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Nomura had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 10, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the KDMN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.25. The forecasts give the Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.56% or 67.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 57.10% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.61, down -55.60% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,521,904 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 43,600 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schwalm Cynthia, a Director at the company, bought 31,000 shares worth $100393.0 at $3.24 per share on Mar 12. The President, CEO had earlier bought another 16,000 KDMN shares valued at $46811.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $2.93 per share. Waksal Harlan (President, CEO) bought 12,600 shares at $3.96 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $49859.0 while PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, (Former 10% owner) bought 1,470,588 shares on Nov 18 for $5.0 million with each share fetching $3.40.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), on the other hand, is trading around $3.07 with a market cap of $1.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at BGC Partners Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,675 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 32.2M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 443.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BGC Partners Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.8 million shares worth more than $159.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Principal Financial Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.47 million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.