Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares are -46.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.29% or -$14.2 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.46% and -49.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Cowen recommended the MCHP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 10, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MCHP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $119.11. The forecasts give the Microchip Technology Incorporated stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.16% or 38.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.29, down from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.46, down -4.20% from $6.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.3 and $1.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 139 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 124 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 332,487 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 147,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 78,906 and 44,837 in purchases and sales respectively.

SIMONCIC RICHARD J, a Senior VP, Analog/Intrfce BU at the company, sold 4,091 shares worth $413191.0 at $101.00 per share on Feb 24. The Senior VP, WW Client Engagemnt had earlier sold another 3,424 MCHP shares valued at $345824.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $101.00 per share. Bjornholt James Eric (Senior VP and CFO) sold 1,799 shares at $101.00 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $181699.0 while DREHOBL STEPHEN V, (Senior VP, MCU8/MCU16 BU) sold 5,453 shares on Feb 24 for $550753.0 with each share fetching $101.00.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), on the other hand, is trading around $26.50 with a market cap of $3.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Wright Medical Group N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 976,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 965,534 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 127.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wright Medical Group N.V. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.8 million shares worth more than $359.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $287.81 million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.