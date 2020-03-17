Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: The Unilever Group (UN), Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) shares are -25.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.66% or -$5.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.21% and -27.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Berenberg recommended the UN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 5 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.00. The forecasts give the The Unilever Group stock a price target range of $78.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.14. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.35% or 2.99%.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), on the other hand, is trading around $6.94 with a market cap of $2.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Valley National Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 1,580,419 shares. Insider sales totaled 220,681 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.56M shares after the latest sales, with 11.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 390.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valley National Bancorp having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 46.17 million shares worth more than $501.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.4 million and represent 9.38% of shares outstanding.