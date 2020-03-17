Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares are -84.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -27.52% or -$1.2 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -84.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -64.45% and -86.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, SunTrust recommended the TVTY stock is a Hold, while earlier, William Blair had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TVTY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.50. The forecasts give the Tivity Health Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.13% or 21.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.30% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.31, up 10.50% from $2.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 872,565 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 187,090. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 702,454 and 36,331 in purchases and sales respectively.

Keckley Paul H., a Director at the company, bought 4,480 shares worth $49862.0 at $11.13 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 10,925 TVTY shares valued at $99745.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $9.13 per share. Tully Daniel (Director) bought 100,000 shares at $11.34 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $1.13 million while Finley Sara, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Mar 05 for $29975.0 with each share fetching $11.99.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), on the other hand, is trading around $11.05 with a market cap of $18.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $104.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 100.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.20% with a share float percentage of 301.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company.