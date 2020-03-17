Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Saying Scary Stuff?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) shares are -16.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.71% or -$9.19 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.03% and -23.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the DUK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 12, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the DUK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $76.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $105.53. The forecasts give the Duke Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $112.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $98.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.63% or 21.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.60% in the current quarter to $1.22, down from the $1.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.24, up 4.60% from $5.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.97 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 457,265 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 309,517. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 445,024 and 271,495 in purchases and sales respectively.

JANSON JULIA S, a EVP ExtAffairs&PresCarolinas at the company, sold 6,165 shares worth $614453.0 at $99.67 per share on Feb 26. The Chairman, Pres & CEO had earlier sold another 16,400 DUK shares valued at $1.51 million on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $91.86 per share. YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CFO) sold 212 shares at $99.29 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $21049.0 while Anderson Melissa H., (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 8,000 shares on Feb 25 for $813441.0 with each share fetching $101.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), on the other hand, is trading around $33.01 with a market cap of $7.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 226 times at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 103 times and accounting for 41,718,198 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,226,444 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 123 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with -100.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.80% with a share float percentage of 103.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 3.56 million shares worth more than $177.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 8.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.36 million and represent 6.30% of shares outstanding.