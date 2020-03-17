Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) And Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Among Headliners

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) shares are -1.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.17% or -$9.99 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 6.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.67% and -8.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the LLY stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 06, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the LLY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $129.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $146.14. The forecasts give the Eli Lilly and Company stock a price target range of $168.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $113.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.99% or -14.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.80% in the current quarter to $1.44, up from the $1.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.79, up 7.70% from $6.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.54 and $1.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 331,002 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,696,763. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 278,989 and 1,360,147 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zakrowski Donald A, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 3,700 shares worth $473600.0 at $128.00 per share on Mar 02. The SVP & Pres., Mfg. Operations had earlier sold another 25,000 LLY shares valued at $3.5 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $140.15 per share. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold 200,000 shares at $146.61 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $29.32 million while LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, (10% Owner) sold 205,000 shares on Jan 13 for $28.48 million with each share fetching $138.92.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), on the other hand, is trading around $11.59 with a market cap of $34.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vodafone Group Plc having a total of 627 institutions that hold shares in the company.