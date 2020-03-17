Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Vs. Copart Inc. (CPRT): Those Ticking Clocks

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) shares are -75.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.50% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -74.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.16% and -67.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2019, CapitalOne recommended the ERF stock is a Overweight, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ERF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.59. The forecasts give the Enerplus Corporation stock a price target range of $11.34 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.86. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.74% or 39.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the -$0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.81, up 58.80% from -$1.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.9 for the next year.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), on the other hand, is trading around $66.57 with a market cap of $17.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $100.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Copart Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 240,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,504,030 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.06M shares after the latest sales, with 6.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.00% with a share float percentage of 202.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Copart Inc. having a total of 948 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.89 million shares worth more than $2.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.67 billion and represent 7.87% of shares outstanding.