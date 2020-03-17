Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) And State Street Corporation (STT) Among Headliners

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are -49.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.44% or -$14.93 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.62% and -50.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the EXPE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the EXPE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $54.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $129.90. The forecasts give the Expedia Group Inc. stock a price target range of $172.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.2% or 27.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to -$0.74, down from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.08, down -1.30% from $6.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$6.17 and $2.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,935,461 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 291,092. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 48,065 and 32,684 in purchases and sales respectively.

Soliday Lance A, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 2,722 shares worth $332609.0 at $122.19 per share on Feb 18. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y had earlier sold another 23,349 EXPE shares valued at $1.84 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $78.97 per share. Kern Peter M (Vice Chairman) bought 23,070 shares at $108.33 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $2.5 million while Gieselman Jon T., (Director) bought 2,393 shares on Dec 05 for $249565.0 with each share fetching $104.29.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), on the other hand, is trading around $47.72 with a market cap of $19.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 81 times at State Street Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 492,641 shares. Insider sales totaled 248,656 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 49 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.67M shares after the latest sales, with 32.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.50% with a share float percentage of 352.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with State Street Corporation having a total of 1,140 institutions that hold shares in the company.