Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) shares are -0.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.18% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.12% and -0.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 11, 2019, Stifel recommended the ADSW stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 02, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ADSW stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.04. The forecasts give the Advanced Disposal Services Inc. stock a price target range of $33.15 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 1.06% or 0.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.90% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 3.60% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 204,107 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 305,167. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 77,203 and 43,768 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Senior VP, Gen Coun, Secretary had earlier sold another 126,904 ADSW shares valued at $4.17 million on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $32.87 per share.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), on the other hand, is trading around $14.98 with a market cap of $1.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Tenet Healthcare Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 617,274 shares. Insider sales totaled 187,975 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.5M shares after the latest sales, with 41.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 102.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenet Healthcare Corporation having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company.