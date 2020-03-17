Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) shares are -34.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.35% or -$4.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.54% and -31.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, JMP Securities recommended the APO stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on January 14, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the APO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.00. The forecasts give the Apollo Global Management Inc. stock a price target range of $61.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.93% or 18.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.70% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.58, up 9.90% from $2.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.52 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 64,268,658 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,621,293. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,117,086 and 6,649,355 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROWAN MARC J, a Senior Managing Director at the company, sold 104,460 shares worth $4.48 million at $42.92 per share on Mar 04. The Senior Managing Director had earlier sold another 238,088 APO shares valued at $10.18 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $42.78 per share. ROWAN MARC J (Senior Managing Director) sold 87,835 shares at $43.45 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $3.82 million while ROWAN MARC J, (Senior Managing Director) sold 400,000 shares on Mar 02 for $16.98 million with each share fetching $42.45.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), on the other hand, is trading around $17.24 with a market cap of $18.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 28.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 639.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STMicroelectronics N.V. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company.