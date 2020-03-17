Companies

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)

By Richard Addington

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares are -51.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.03% or -$0.66 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.24% and -47.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the CGC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 28, 2020. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.28. The forecasts give the Canopy Growth Corporation stock a price target range of $30.17 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.93% or 34.73%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH), on the other hand, is trading around $20.68 with a market cap of $11.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 145 times at Invitation Homes Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 185,709 shares. Insider sales totaled 712,849,604 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 133 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -121.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.8M shares after the latest sales, with -98.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 540.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invitation Homes Inc. having a total of 558 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 80.8 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 8.50% of shares outstanding.

