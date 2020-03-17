Exploring Strategic Opportunities: General Dynamics Corporation (GD), Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) shares are -28.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.27% or -$12.94 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.54% and -33.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the GD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Positive on February 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the GD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $126.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $206.63. The forecasts give the General Dynamics Corporation stock a price target range of $229.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $175.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.67% or 27.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $2.7, up from the $2.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.75, up 6.90% from $11.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.84 and $3.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 94 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,753,599 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,450,638. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 169,449 and 111,405 in purchases and sales respectively.

LYLES LESTER L, a Director at the company, sold 6,900 shares worth $1.1 million at $159.15 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 3,048 GD shares valued at $502340.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $164.81 per share. Whited Gary L (Vice President) sold 16,465 shares at $186.59 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $3.07 million while Roualet Mark C., (Executive Vice President) sold 14,870 shares on Dec 12 for $2.69 million with each share fetching $181.15.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), on the other hand, is trading around $1.14 with a market cap of $199.25M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.40% with a share float percentage of 140.08M. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.75 million shares worth more than $21.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.43 million and represent 3.65% of shares outstanding.