Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) shares are -35.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.83% or -$6.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.71% and -40.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the PEAK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 20, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $22.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.08. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.94.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, up 12.40% from $0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,117 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 283,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 325,799 and 187,940 in purchases and sales respectively.

GARVEY CHRISTINE, a Director at the company, sold 550 shares worth $20340.0 at $36.98 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 PEAK shares valued at $96377.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $32.13 per share.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.44 with a market cap of $1.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Sabre Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 17,163 shares. Insider sales totaled 114,213 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 903.38k shares after the latest sales, with -7.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 272.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corporation having a total of 531 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.91 million shares worth more than $626.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 26.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $601.66 million and represent 9.79% of shares outstanding.