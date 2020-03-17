Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares are -61.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.85% or -$2.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.65% and -68.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2019, Barclays recommended the HTZ stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on November 22, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $6.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.43. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to -$0.63, up from the -$0.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, up 2.40% from $1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,809,839 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 33,790. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,617,173 and 24,396 in purchases and sales respectively.

ICAHN CARL C, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 3,743,218 shares worth $30.17 million at $8.06 per share on Mar 11. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 6,387,918 HTZ shares valued at $44.65 million on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $6.99 per share.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), on the other hand, is trading around $13.12 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.63 and spell out a less modest performance – a -71.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Rite Aid Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 144,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,610 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.00% with a share float percentage of 53.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rite Aid Corporation having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company.