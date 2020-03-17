Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) shares are -21.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.93% or -$10.78 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.03% and -26.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, Raymond James recommended the MMC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the MMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $87.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $117.63. The forecasts give the Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $97.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.42% or 9.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $1.58, up from the $1.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.06, up 7.60% from $4.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.25 and $1.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 717,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 631,007. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 680,465 and 611,555 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCGIVNEY MARK C, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 8,465 shares worth $904274.0 at $106.83 per share on Mar 05. The President and CEO of OWG had earlier sold another 40,297 MMC shares valued at $4.3 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $106.81 per share. Glaser Daniel S (President and CEO, MMC) sold 248,347 shares at $106.81 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $26.53 million while Mills Stacy, (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,270 shares on Mar 05 for $135675.0 with each share fetching $106.83.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), on the other hand, is trading around $2.84 with a market cap of $1.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Enable Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 348,420 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,086 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 346.57M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.90% with a share float percentage of 88.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enable Midstream Partners LP having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.72 million shares worth more than $107.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 2.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.38 million and represent 2.23% of shares outstanding.