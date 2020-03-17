Exploring Strategic Opportunities: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), Centene Corporation (CNC)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares are -36.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.93% or -$15.22 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.23% and -42.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, Cowen recommended the NXPI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 05, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $80.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $142.55. The forecasts give the NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock a price target range of $160.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $118.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.8% or 31.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.00% in the current quarter to $1.57, down from the $1.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.91, up 4.50% from $7.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.49 and $2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 207,678 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 122,768. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Owen Stephen, a EVP Sales & Marketing at the company, sold 5,213 shares worth $625595.0 at $120.01 per share on Dec 10. The EVP Sales & Marketing had earlier sold another 8,294 NXPI shares valued at $1.01 million on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $122.00 per share. Owen Stephen (EVP Sales & Marketing) sold 1,639 shares at $118.00 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $193402.0 while David Reed, (EVP Technology & Operations) sold 21,137 shares on Nov 25 for $2.49 million with each share fetching $117.96.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), on the other hand, is trading around $54.03 with a market cap of $32.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $80.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at Centene Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 2,131,182 shares. Insider sales totaled 861,095 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 52 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.83M shares after the latest sales, with 26.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.60% with a share float percentage of 576.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centene Corporation having a total of 1,025 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.37 million shares worth more than $2.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 38.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.