Exploring Strategic Opportunities: ONEOK Inc. (OKE), Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) shares are -66.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.59% or -$5.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -65.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.36% and -67.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the OKE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the OKE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.41. The forecasts give the ONEOK Inc. stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.23% or -0.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.83, up from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.62, up 27.90% from $3.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.83 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 320,744 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 342,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 300,469 and 127,551 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPENCER TERRY K, a PRESIDENT & CEO at the company, bought 27,701 shares worth $997944.0 at $36.03 per share on Mar 10. The CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs had earlier bought another 10,000 OKE shares valued at $280520.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $28.05 per share. GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM (OKE Chairman of the Board) bought 12,700 shares at $39.11 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $496741.0 while HELDERMAN MARK W, (Director) bought 6,094 shares on Dec 17 for $450657.0 with each share fetching $73.95.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.31 with a market cap of $311.77M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Washington Prime Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 994,301 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,877 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 92.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.50% with a share float percentage of 184.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company.