Exploring Strategic Opportunities: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), Vistra Energy Corp. (VST)

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) shares are -34.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.34% or -$1.94 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.79% and -39.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IPG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on September 24, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IPG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.10. The forecasts give the The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.69% or 34.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 1.70% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,140,612 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,142,634. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 619,155 and 545,640 in purchases and sales respectively.

KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE, a EVP & COO at the company, sold 63,760 shares worth $1.36 million at $21.29 per share on Mar 02. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 159,105 IPG shares valued at $3.38 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $21.27 per share. Bonzani Andrew (EVP, GC & Sec) sold 24,189 shares at $21.29 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $514984.0 while CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F, (SVP,Cont & CAO) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 02 for $212600.0 with each share fetching $21.26.

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST), on the other hand, is trading around $13.69 with a market cap of $8.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Vistra Energy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 317,159 shares. Insider sales totaled 41,706,330 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 284.28M shares after the latest sales, with -6.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 486.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vistra Energy Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.