Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) picks momentum as shares drop -17.61%

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is -50.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.00 and a high of $83.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The XOM stock was last observed hovering at around $38.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.63% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.01% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 6.78% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.49, the stock is -32.55% and -42.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.85 million and changing -9.52% at the moment leaves the stock -49.63% off its SMA200. XOM registered -56.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.29.

The stock witnessed a -43.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.97%, and is -17.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.84% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has around 74900 employees, a market worth around $164.81B and $255.58B in sales. and $255.58B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.46% and -58.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $63.22B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Top Institutional Holders

3,302 institutions hold shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), with 3M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 57.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.78B, and float is at 4.23B with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 57.24% of the Float.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WELDON WILLIAM C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WELDON WILLIAM C bought 4,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $43.56 per share for a total of $199983.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35538.0 shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that WELDON WILLIAM C (Director) bought a total of 4,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $48.09 per share for $201016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30947.0 shares of the XOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Woods Darren W (Chairman and CEO) acquired 2,858 shares at an average price of $59.86 for $171083.0. The insider now directly holds 500 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -59.92% down over the past 12 months. TOTAL S.A. (TOT) is -54.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.09% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 42.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.