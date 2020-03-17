Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is -28.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.34 and a high of $224.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The FB stock was last observed hovering at around $170.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -24.27% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.33% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are 17.97% higher than the price target low of $178.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.01, the stock is -23.84% and -28.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.88 million and changing -14.25% at the moment leaves the stock -24.78% off its SMA200. FB registered -12.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $193.93.

The stock witnessed a -31.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.79%, and is -13.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Facebook Inc. (FB) has around 44942 employees, a market worth around $458.68B and $70.70B in sales. and $70.70B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.99 and Fwd P/E is 13.39. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.40% and -34.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Facebook Inc. (FB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Facebook Inc. (FB) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Facebook Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.93 with sales reaching $18.44B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.30% in year-over-year returns.

Facebook Inc. (FB) Top Institutional Holders

3,446 institutions hold shares in Facebook Inc. (FB), with 18.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 79.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.14B, and float is at 2.39B with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 79.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 184.02 million shares valued at $37.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the FB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 157.34 million shares valued at $32.29 billion to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 123.42 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $25.33 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 107.83 million with a market value of $22.13 billion.

Facebook Inc. (FB) Insider Activity

A total of 893 insider transactions have happened at Facebook Inc. (FB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 787 and purchases happening 106 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newstead Jennifer, the company’s VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Newstead Jennifer sold 97 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $174.76 per share for a total of $16952.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2249.0 shares.

Facebook Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Newstead Jennifer (VP and General Counsel) sold a total of 97 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $196.30 per share for $19041.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2346.0 shares of the FB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, FISCHER DAVID B. (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 11,142 shares at an average price of $192.00 for $2.14 million. The insider now directly holds 51,312 shares of Facebook Inc. (FB).

Facebook Inc. (FB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) that is trading 2.03% up over the past 12 months. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is -23.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.45% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.