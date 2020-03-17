Markets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) And Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Among Headliners

By Sue Brooks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares are -46.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.64% or -$2.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.43% and -41.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the FCAU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on December 18, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the FCAU stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.42. The forecasts give the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. stock a price target range of $19.88 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.47. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.46% or 31.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.61, down -0.70% from $2.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.73 for the next year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP), on the other hand, is trading around $14.56 with a market cap of $1.99B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Helmerich & Payne Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 257,621 shares. Insider sales totaled 77,492 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.35M shares after the latest sales, with 9.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 105.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helmerich & Payne Inc. having a total of 639 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.93 million shares worth more than $542.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.93 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

