Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

By Andrew Francis

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) shares are -46.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.26% or -$0.78 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.28% and -47.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 09, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the FSK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 10, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the FSK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.95. The forecasts give the FS KKR Capital Corp. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.13% or 45.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.50% in the current quarter to $0.2, up from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.8, down -1.50% from $0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 248,925 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 101,643 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Builione Todd C., a Director at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $116750.0 at $4.67 per share on Mar 09. The Co-President had earlier bought another 10,000 FSK shares valued at $34400.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.44 per share. Gerson Brian (Co-President) bought 10,000 shares at $4.35 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $43450.0 while Pietrzak Daniel, (Co-President and CIO) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 09 for $42000.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.98 with a market cap of $3.07B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.91% with a share float percentage of 1.02B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2Gold Corp. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 127.44 million shares worth more than $511.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 121.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $486.45 million and represent 11.77% of shares outstanding.

