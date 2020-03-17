Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), Novan Inc. (NOVN)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) shares are -32.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.49% or -$3.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.84% and -31.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the KDP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 24, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the KDP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.08. The forecasts give the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.0% or 27.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, up 3.60% from $1.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,668,044 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 66,160,937. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,476,452 and 40,000,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

JAB Holdings B.V., a 10% Owner at the company, bought 7,400,000 shares worth $199.8 million at $27.00 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 KDP shares valued at $487200.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $24.36 per share. Maple Holdings B.V. (10% Owner) sold 33,165,829 shares at $27.00 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $895.48 million while Hopkins Herbert Derek, (Chief Commercial Officer) bought 19,000 shares on Mar 06 for $501038.0 with each share fetching $26.37.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.33 with a market cap of $19.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Novan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 207,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.13M shares after the latest sales, with -1,444.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 38.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novan Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 625435.0 shares worth more than $1.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 257967.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $815175.0 and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.