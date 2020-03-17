Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) shares are -64.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.30% or -$4.98 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -63.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -48.62% and -63.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2019, Pivotal Research Group recommended the USFD stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 03, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the USFD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.17. The forecasts give the US Foods Holding Corp. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.73% or 51.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.43, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.6, up 13.10% from $2.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 690,804 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 424,492. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 35,083 and 29,311 in purchases and sales respectively.

Satriano Pietro, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 184,666 shares worth $7.24 million at $39.23 per share on Nov 08. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 26,940 USFD shares valued at $1.09 million on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $40.57 per share. Satriano Pietro (Chairman & CEO) sold 66,451 shares at $40.15 per share on Nov 07 for a total of $2.67 million while Rohland Keith D., (Chief Information Officer) sold 62,780 shares on Jun 14 for $2.3 million with each share fetching $36.60.

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), on the other hand, is trading around $1.97 with a market cap of $1.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Colony Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,196 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.41M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 477.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colony Capital Inc. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company.