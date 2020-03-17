Heat Check: Intel Corporation (INTC) Vs. OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are -25.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.04% or -$9.82 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.27% and -33.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Cowen recommended the INTC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Northland Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 27, 2020. 43 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the INTC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 8 of the 43 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.53. The forecasts give the Intel Corporation stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.52% or 10.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.60% in the current quarter to $1.29, up from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.94, up 1.80% from $4.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 145 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 159 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,133,861 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 673,608. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 548,590 and 283,279 in purchases and sales respectively.

BRYANT ANDY D, a Director at the company, sold 9,991 shares worth $573274.0 at $57.38 per share on Mar 03. The EVP, GM – Data Platforms Group had earlier sold another 9,932 INTC shares valued at $569869.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $57.38 per share. McBride Kevin Thomas (VP Finance, Corp. Controller) sold 491 shares at $65.67 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $32243.0 while Shenoy Navin, (EVP, GM – Data Platforms Group) sold 1,269 shares on Feb 04 for $83475.0 with each share fetching $65.78.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), on the other hand, is trading around $1.70 with a market cap of $1.36B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 133 times at OPKO Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 133 times and accounting for 6,537,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 133.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 263.83M shares after the latest sales, with 2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.00% with a share float percentage of 406.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OPKO Health Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.54 million shares worth more than $55.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.95 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.