Heat Check: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Vs. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares are -20.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.43% or -$2.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.10% and -26.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the DOC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DOC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.24. The forecasts give the Physicians Realty Trust stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.72% or 16.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 144.40% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.3, up 10.50% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 363,078 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 207,767. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 348,495 and 172,612 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lucey John W., a Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer at the company, bought 3,145 shares worth $50226.0 at $15.97 per share on Mar 13. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 6,300 DOC shares valued at $99477.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $15.79 per share. Anderson Stanton D. (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $20.09 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $100450.0 while Anderson Stanton D., (Director) sold 15,000 shares on Mar 02 for $287100.0 with each share fetching $19.14.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.87 with a market cap of $537.24M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Pitney Bowes Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 194,136 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,662 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with 20.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.20% with a share float percentage of 169.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pitney Bowes Inc. having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.01 million shares worth more than $100.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.32 million and represent 10.63% of shares outstanding.