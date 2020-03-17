Heat Check: Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) Vs. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares are 20.78% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.31% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 17.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.33% and 4.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2017, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the RTTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 23, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the RTTR stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The forecasts give the Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.14% or 97.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$1.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 500,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ritter Ira E., a COB, CSO at the company, sold 18,750 shares worth $7043.0 at $0.38 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier sold another 500,000 RTTR shares valued at $110000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $0.22 per share.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), on the other hand, is trading around $64.13 with a market cap of $21.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 95 times at Agilent Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 531,622 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,408 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 72 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -49.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.13M shares after the latest sales, with 61.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 308.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agilent Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,085 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.15 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 24.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 billion and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.