Heat Check: Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Vs. Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares are -75.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.23% or -$2.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.08% and -73.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Raymond James recommended the TRGP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.05. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 76.62.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -785.70% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.01, up 19.90% from -$1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 524,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 70,509. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,377 and 44,962 in purchases and sales respectively.

Evans Robert B, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $395900.0 at $39.59 per share on May 10. The Director had earlier bought another 41,420 TRGP shares valued at $1.63 million on May 10. The shares were bought at $39.33 per share.

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE), on the other hand, is trading around $12.76 with a market cap of $3.99B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Tallgrass Energy LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 11,150,090 shares. Insider sales totaled 135,591,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.66% with a share float percentage of 174.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tallgrass Energy LP having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 23.65 million shares worth more than $523.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackstone Group Inc. held 13.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.59 million and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.