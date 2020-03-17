Heat Check: Target Corporation (TGT) Vs. The AES Corporation (AES)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares are -26.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.16% or -$7.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.24% down YTD and -26.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.84% and -20.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the TGT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TGT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $93.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $130.23. The forecasts give the Target Corporation stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.47% or 6.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $1.66, up from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.86, up 3.50% from $6.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.86 and $1.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 54 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,983 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 505,715. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 2,428 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lundquist Stephanie A, a Executive Officer at the company, sold 6,630 shares worth $842010.0 at $127.00 per share on Nov 25. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 464 TGT shares valued at $49961.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $107.67 per share. LIU DON H (Executive Officer) sold 2,274 shares at $122.20 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $277883.0 while LIU DON H, (Executive Officer) sold 2,000 shares on Oct 08 for $220000.0 with each share fetching $110.00.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), on the other hand, is trading around $10.99 with a market cap of $8.49B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at The AES Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 696,791 shares. Insider sales totaled 390,739 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.64M shares after the latest sales, with 35.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 662.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The AES Corporation having a total of 823 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.79 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 73.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 billion and represent 11.03% of shares outstanding.