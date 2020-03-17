Heat Check: United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Vs. Aramark (ARMK)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares are -15.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 29.20% or $1.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 32.20% and -5.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2019, Pivotal Research Group recommended the UNFI stock is a Sell, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 17, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the UNFI stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the United Natural Foods Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -5.57% or -47.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.50% in the current quarter to $0.48, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.25, up 12.90% from $2.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 212,106 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 51,832. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROY PETER, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $75000.0 at $7.50 per share on Oct 07. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 UNFI shares valued at $207300.0 on Oct 18. The shares were bought at $6.91 per share.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), on the other hand, is trading around $17.31 with a market cap of $4.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 100 times at Aramark over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 75 times and accounting for 22,271,889 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,423 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 50.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.88M shares after the latest sales, with -113.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 249.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aramark having a total of 528 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mantle Ridge LP with over 24.1 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Mantle Ridge LP held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.