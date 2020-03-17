Heat Check: Valaris plc (VAL) Vs. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares are -89.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.79% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -87.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.60% and -86.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the VAL stock is a Sell, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 13, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the VAL stock is a “Hold. 8 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.34. The forecasts give the Valaris plc stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 96.71% or -176.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $1.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 18,373,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 171,990. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 72,293 and 130,640 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO), on the other hand, is trading around $7.70 with a market cap of $1.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.04 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 524,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 222,645 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.67M shares after the latest sales, with 24.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 222.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.14 million shares worth more than $461.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 22.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.94 million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.