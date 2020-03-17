Here are the top Institutional holders of MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is -69.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.03 and a high of $34.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.19% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 62.04% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.25, the stock is -58.49% and -65.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.94 million and changing -33.61% at the moment leaves the stock -64.97% off its SMA200. MGM registered -60.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -64.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.19.

The stock witnessed a -67.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.50%, and is -42.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.76% over the week and 9.86% over the month.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $5.98B and $12.90B in sales. and $12.90B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.58 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -26.94% and -70.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Analyst Forecasts

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $2.81B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 378.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Top Institutional Holders

703 institutions hold shares in MGM Resorts International (MGM), with 3.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 88.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 583.43M, and float is at 488.87M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 88.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 53.52 million shares valued at $1.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the MGM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52.97 million shares valued at $1.76 billion to account for 10.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.99 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 31.18 million with a market value of $1.04 billion.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURREN JAMES, the company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that MURREN JAMES sold 385,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $32.17 per share for a total of $12.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29446.0 shares.

MGM Resorts International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that MURREN JAMES (CHAIRMAN & CEO) sold a total of 303,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $32.15 per share for $9.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 117512.0 shares of the MGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Meister Keith A. (Director) acquired 295,000 shares at an average price of $31.21 for $9.21 million. The insider now directly holds 20,937,696 shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM).

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -60.04% down over the past 12 months. Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is -77.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.07% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.