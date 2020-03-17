Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is 6.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.89 and a high of $80.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $70.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.58% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -18.79% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.90, the stock is -4.25% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.62 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 4.34% off its SMA200. GILD registered 4.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.06.

The stock witnessed a 3.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.88%, and is -6.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $93.56B and $22.45B in sales. and $22.45B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.37 and Fwd P/E is 10.86. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.15% and -14.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $5.43B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

2,157 institutions hold shares in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), with 6.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 85.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.36B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 84.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 106.47 million shares valued at $6.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.43% of the GILD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 103.77 million shares valued at $6.74 billion to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 85.13 million shares representing 6.74% and valued at over $5.53 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 58.07 million with a market value of $3.77 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pletcher Brett A, the company’s EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that Pletcher Brett A sold 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $75.55 per share for a total of $222873.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14644.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Cogan John Francis (Director) sold a total of 2,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $77.97 per share for $188142.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54860.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Pletcher Brett A (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) disposed off 10,441 shares at an average price of $70.88 for $740014.0. The insider now directly holds 14,644 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 4.39% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -7.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.34% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.