Here is a breakdown of the Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) stock performance

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -46.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $2.20, the stock is -38.31% and -43.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.81 million and changing -18.82% at the moment leaves the stock -46.08% off its SMA200. SAN registered -55.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -47.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.07.

The stock witnessed a -47.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.68%, and is -25.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 196419 employees, a market worth around $44.80B and $63.98B in sales. and $63.98B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.91 and Fwd P/E is 4.11. Distance from 52-week low is -9.09% and -58.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020. The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), with institutional investors hold 1.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.36B, and float is at 16.39B with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 1.79% of the Float.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -30.24% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -54.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.