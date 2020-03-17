Companies

Here is a breakdown of the CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) stock performance

By Sue Brooks

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is -39.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.07% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.07% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is 30.00% and -10.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.38 million and changing 33.33% at the moment leaves the stock -67.85% off its SMA200. CHFS registered -85.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6000.

The stock witnessed a 29.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.95%, and is 54.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.98% over the week and 23.84% over the month.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $8.87M and $5.50M in sales. and $5.50M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 73.33% and -89.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-905.70%).

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CHF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $1.3M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 77.90% this year.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), with 12.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 7.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.06M, and institutions hold 7.97% of the Float.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

