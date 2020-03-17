Here is a breakdown of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock performance

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is -81.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $9.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -30.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -57.91% and -71.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.74 million and changing -16.13% at the moment leaves the stock -74.76% off its SMA200. RIG registered -85.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.12.

The stock witnessed a -72.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.11%, and is -13.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.53% over the week and 14.17% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $808.24M and $3.09B in sales. and $3.09B in sales Profit margin for the company is -40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.04% and -86.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $805.09M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

518 institutions hold shares in Transocean Ltd. (RIG), with 35.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.77% while institutional investors hold 78.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 621.72M, and float is at 571.50M with Short Float at 13.39%. Institutions hold 73.86% of the Float.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $7250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36900.0 shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that MULLER EDWARD R (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.71 per share for $10289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12647.0 shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.83 for $14150.0. The insider now directly holds 31,900 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -88.87% down over the past 12 months. Noble Corporation plc (NE) is -91.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.86% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 77.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.67.