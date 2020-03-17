Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) is -48.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $19.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $11.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 12.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.62, the stock is -33.47% and -40.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.61 million and changing -15.69% at the moment leaves the stock -43.44% off its SMA200. HST registered -49.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.00.

The stock witnessed a -42.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.99%, and is -20.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $7.46B and $5.47B in sales. and $5.47B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.66 and Fwd P/E is 14.98. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.13% and -51.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.3B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

820 institutions hold shares in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), with 8.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 105.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 775.73M, and float is at 697.57M with Short Float at 5.98%. Institutions hold 104.26% of the Float.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARRIOTT RICHARD E, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MARRIOTT RICHARD E sold 146,026 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $18.51 per share for a total of $2.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that MARRIOTT RICHARD E (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 160,195 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $18.51 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) disposed off 2,895 shares at an average price of $19.17 for $55497.0. The insider now directly holds 42,087 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -63.82% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -70.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.93% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 42.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.44.