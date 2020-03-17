HP Inc. (HPQ) picks momentum as shares drop -23.73%

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is -29.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.93 and a high of $23.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.72% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 34.27% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.46, the stock is -31.66% and -32.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.65 million and changing -15.83% at the moment leaves the stock -27.34% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -27.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.88.

The stock witnessed a -34.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.22%, and is -23.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.92% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 56000 employees, a market worth around $22.92B and $58.66B in sales. and $58.66B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.31 and Fwd P/E is 5.10. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.23% and -39.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (112.30%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $13.39B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,294 institutions hold shares in HP Inc. (HPQ), with 3.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 84.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.58B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 84.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.73 million shares valued at $2.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.07% of the HPQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 118.72 million shares valued at $2.44 billion to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 99.9 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $2.05 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 70.49 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEOGH TRACY S, the company’s Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that KEOGH TRACY S sold 121,763 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $2.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326412.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Schell Christoph (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 42,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $19.99 per share for $855652.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59785.0 shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, CHO ALEX (President, Personal Systems) disposed off 22,018 shares at an average price of $19.99 for $440140.0. The insider now directly holds 30,204 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -19.30% down over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 30.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.27% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.