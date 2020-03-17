iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) dip is a big Buy opportunity

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) is 389.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 0.55% and 84.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.04 million and changing -23.75% at the moment leaves the stock 120.60% off its SMA200. IBIO registered 46.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 93.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.56.

The stock witnessed a 224.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 404.13%, and is -35.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.91% over the week and 35.75% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $102.72M and $1.70M in sales. and $1.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 2340.00% and -64.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.60%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020. The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO), with 8.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.30% while institutional investors hold 16.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.20M, and float is at 67.58M with Short Float at 6.87%. Institutions hold 15.01% of the Float.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.